Timo Werner v Kai Havertz: Germany’s hottest properties face off in crunch Bundesliga clash

Two of German football’s most in-demand stars – Timo Werner and Kai Havertz – go head to head in the Bundesliga on Sunday when RB Leipzig lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen.

With the business end of the 2019/20 season on the horizon, both teams find themselves challenging at the top with second-placed Leipzig just a point behind leaders Bayern Munich while Leverkusen are just a further five adrift in fifth spot.

It should come as no surprise that the two clubs have been flying high this term considering the plethora of talent they have at their respective disposals, and even more so given they each boast a genuine star of the Bundesliga.

Two Players, One Path | Timo Werner & Kai Havertz

For Leipzig, it is difficult to look any further than striker Timo Werner – a man who has been their top scorer every year since joining from Stuttgart in the summer of 2016.

It is sometimes easy to forget that he is still only 23 as it feels like he has been around forever, having become the youngest player in Stuttgart’s history when he made his debut at the age of 17 years and 154 days.

Earmarked as a precocious talent from the moment he burst onto the scene, Werner is also the youngest to ever score two goals in a single Bundesliga game following his brace against Freiburg back on November 10, 2013.

Even by his lofty standards, the Germany international has taken his game to another level in 2019/20 with 21 goals to his name from 23 league outings at present.

Werner is also the only player to have netted two hat-tricks this season with one of those – against Mainz – coming in a stunning display which also saw him lay on three assists in an emphatic 8-0 win for Leipzig.

There is no doubt over the star quality he will bring to the Red Bull Arena this weekend, but Leverkusen will also be bringing a genuine game changer of their own.

Like Werner, Havertz also made his debut at 17 – 17 years and 126 days to be exact – to become the youngest player to represent Die Werkself in the top flight of German football.

But, while Werner has made a name for himself as a lethal predator in front of goal, Havertz is more renowned for his creativity and playmaking ability either as a wide attacker or a classic No. 10.

Although he is generally still regarded as an attacking midfielder more than a striker, Havertz showcased his ability to be a huge contributor in finding the back of the net last season.

With 19 goals in all competition, the Aachen native was Leverkusen’s top scorer despite mainly being deployed as a right-sided forward, while his 17 strikes in the league set a new Bundesliga record as the biggest haul from a player under the age of 20.

Their paths have already crossed on numerous occasions with the German national team, although their association has been further strengthened by how Havertz – in a meteoric rise similar to that of Werner’s – has broken his counterpart’s previous records of being the youngest player to notch both 50 and 100 Bundesliga appearances.

While Werner has been in red-hot form this season, Havertz has had more of a trying time as he has struggled to meet last season’s level of performances, which is certainly understandable when remembering he is still just a 20-year-old.

Nonetheless, the fleet-footed attacker has started to get into his groove since the mid-season break with three goals in six matches since, while also being far more involved in Leverkusen’s overall play.

The fact that both Werner and Havertz head into Sunday’s clash brimming with confidence should add further excitement to what is already promising to be an enthralling encounter.

And, as often is the case in such high-stakes encounters, whichever team’s star shines the brighter could just go a long way in deciding who comes away with the crucial three points in the title race.