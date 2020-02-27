Bundesliga |

FIFA 20: Bruno Fernandes stars in FUT Team of the Week with Pierre Aubameyang, Robert Lewandowski

The latest FUT Team of the Week has been released and it includes significant upgrades for Bruno Fernandes and Robert Lewandowski.

Bruno Fernandes’ fine performance in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Watford has earned him a first inclusion in FIFA Ultimate Team’s Team of the Week since his move to Old Trafford.

Fernandes joined United from Sporting CP in January and has made a swift impact, his ability on the ball and positive mentality in possession adding much-needed impetus to the club’s midfield.

The Portugal international got off the mark with a penalty – which he won – against Watford, while he also got himself an assist for Mason Greenwood’s stunning strike, teeing the youngster up on the edge of the box.

His display earns him a spot alongside Robert Lewandowski – whose brace against Paderborn sees him receive an overall boost to 93 – and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Find the full squad below.

 

TEAM OF THE WEEK

GK: Aitor Fernandez (Levante) – 84

CB: Nicolas Pallois (Nantes) – 84

LB: Nacho Monreal (Real Sociedad) – 84

LB: Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) – 87

CM: Koke (Atletico Madrid) – 86

CB: Dan-Axel Zagadou (Borussia Dortmund) – 82

CM: Fernando (Sevilla) – 84

LM: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 89

CAM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) – 88

ST: Jhon Cordoba (Cologne) – 84

ST: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 93

 

SUBSTITUTES

GK: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray) – 84

LB: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace) – 81

CM: Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) – 81

CM: Darwin Machis (Granada) – 81

RM: Adam Marusic (Lazio) – 81

ST: Loic Remy (Lille) – 81

ST: Mbaye Niang (Rennes) – 81

 

RESERVES

CAM: Sergio Pena (Emmen) – 78

CM: Lukas Gortler (St. Gallen) – 75

ST: Jonathan David (Gent) – 80

LF: Graham Burke (Shamrock Rovers) – 75

ST: Dominik Stroh-Engel (Unterhaching) – 74

 

