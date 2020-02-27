Bayern Munich dealt blow as Robert Lewandowski suffers knee injury

Robert Lewandowski hurt his knee in Bayern Munich’s 3-0 win over Chelsea, ruling him out for a month.

Bayern Munich have confirmed Robert Lewandowski will be sidelined for a month after suffering a knee injury against Chelsea.

The striker played the entire game as he helped the Bundesliga club ease to a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the first leg of their last-16 Champions League tie.

After setting up two goals for Serge Gnabry in the space of three second-half minutes, Lewandowski added the third for Bayern.

His tap-in finish lifted his tally to 11 in six Champions League appearances this season, though the Poland international will now be sidelined for the return fixture against the Blues in Bavaria.

Following an examination on Wednesday, Lewandowski has been diagnosed with a fracture of the tibia in his left leg, meaning a short spell in plaster before he begins rehabilitation work.

“Robert Lewandowski suffered a fracture of the tibia at the left knee joint in Bayern’s 3-0 win at Chelsea yesterday,” the club said.

“This was the result of an in-depth examination by Bavaria doctor Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt after returning from London this Wednesday.

“After 10 days of immobilisation in a cast, he will start rehab. The striker will be out for around four weeks.”

As well as Chelsea, Lewandowski is set to miss Bundesliga games against Hoffenheim, Augsburg, Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt, as well as the DFB-Pokal quarter-final tie away at Schalke on March 3.

However, it will be hoped the 31-year-old will be back in time for the trip to former club Borussia Dortmund in the league on April 4.