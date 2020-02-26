Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s birthday gift to Hansi Flick hints at Bayern Munich stay

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge delivered a birthday present to Hansi Flick which suggested he will stay long-term as Bayern Munich coach.

Hansi Flick appears to have a long-term future as Bayern Munich head coach after a not-so-cryptic clue from CEO Karl-Heinze Rummenigge.

Bayern appointed Flick as interim boss following the dismissal of Niko Kovac in November and a month later announced he would stay in charge until the end of the season.

Under Flick, Bayern have returned to the top of the Bundesliga and a comprehensive 3-0 defeat of Chelsea in Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 first-leg tie at Stamford Bridge means they have one foot firmly in the quarter-finals.

Flick celebrated his 55th birthday a day before Bayern’s fixture in west London and received a gift at a banquet after the game from Rummenigge, who hinted it was a sign of an extended stay.

“Our coach turned 55 yesterday [Monday],” Rummenigge said.

“This is a good age. We’ll give you a pen in this red packet. Sometimes you sign papers with pens.”

He added: “Stay how you are. We are very, very happy with how the team is playing, as well as with the results and the football they are playing.”

Bayern have lost just twice in the Bundesliga under Flick and sit one point clear of RB Leipzig after 23 matches.