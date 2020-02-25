Reports: Real Madrid set to drop interest in Kylian Mbappe and make move for Bundesliga star

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are eying a move for German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund’s newly-signed striker Erling Braut Haaland in the coming transfer windows. Los Blancos have been in the market to sign attacking players in order to build a squad for the future campaigns.

There were reports in the recent past which suggested that Real are considering making a move for Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming summer transfer window.

But as per English tabloid the Sun, Real have now turned their attention towards Dortmund’s newly-signed striker Haaland after being informed that Mbappe’s signing would cost the club more than £250 million.

The report further stated that Real are optimistic about completing the signing of Haaland for a fee in the region of £100 million which is considerably lower than the cost of the French international.

The Norway international is now one of the hottest young property in Europe after having an outstanding season, both domestically as well as in a continental tournament.

The 19-year-old has recently joined Dortmund from Austrian club RB Salzburg for a reported transfer fee of just €20 million.

Since then, Haaland has been a real sensation for the German club as he has already scored 12 times in just eight appearances.