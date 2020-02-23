A video of 13-year-old Erling Haaland scoring goals for fun is on the rounds in social media – but by now, we know that he has always been a goal-scorer. So what is special about this video? It is the fact that the video shows him scoring freely against his current club, Borussia Dortmund.

The video was released by Mirror, and it can be viewed by clicking on this link right here.

As you can see, the video shows Haaland playing for six-a-side football for a Bryne FK youth side.

In the first clip, the then-13-year-old is playing against a youth team from Dortmund, who are now his current side. He first drags a shot wide of the goal, but when handed a second chance at the other end of the pitch, he smashes it into the top corner.

The youngster can then be seen scoring a second against Dortmund with a powerful effort into the bottom corner, thereby sending his side into the final as well. He also almost set up a header for a teammate just minutes before the final whistle.

In the final of the youth competition, Haaland quickly made his mark.

The Norwegian international can be seen taking a corner which is deflected by a defender, but regardless, he took the defender out of the game with a clever touch before proceeding to smash the ball into the net from an acute angle.

Borussia Dortmund are lucky that they signed him, as they no longer have to worry about him scoring against them!