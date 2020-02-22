Ex-Liverpool star believes Timo Werner is better suited to Manchester United & Chelsea

Former Liverpool and Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes that Manchester United and Chelsea would be better destinations for RB Leipzig star Timo Werner than Liverpool.

The three aforementioned Premier League clubs have made Werner one of their top transfer targets and might move in for him in the upcoming summer transfer window. Hamann is of the opinion that the German striker might have to wait for his opportunity at Liverpool but that won’t be the case at United or Chelsea.

“Timo Werner has continuously improved, he has scored again in the Champions League and has already scored more than 20 goals in the Bundesliga this season,” Hamann wrote in a column for Sky .

“I trust him to play in a very big team soon. It is of course an honour for him to be linked to Liverpool. The question is: does he match Liverpool? For me he is strongest when he comes through the middle and can use his greatest weapon: his speed.

“With [Roberto] Firmino, Liverpool have a striker who is always playable and connects a lot with his team-mates.

“If Werner went to Liverpool, I would rather see him outside, but there are two absolute grenades in the team with [Sadio] Mane and [Mohamed] Salah. If none of the three strikers get injured or move, he won’t play and I don’t think that’s what he wants.

“Liverpool is the absolute benchmark, but in my view he would be better suited to Manchester United or Chelsea.”

Head-to-head: Robert Lewandowski v Timo Werner