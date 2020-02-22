Robert Lewandowski opens up on failed Manchester United move in 2012

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has opened up on his failed move to Manchester United in the 2012 summer transfer window. The Poland international was then playing at Borussia Dortmund when the Red Devils approached him but he ultimately stayed put.

Lewandowski revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson had a conversation with him regarding a potential move to United. The striker added that he had his head turned ‘because of Ferguson and because of United’ but Dortmund refused to let him leave.

“I was speaking with him [Ferguson] after two years at Dortmund and at that time I was really thinking about a move to Manchester United,” Lewandowski told the Guardian. Because of Ferguson and because of Manchester United.

“Borussia Dortmund said: ‘No, that’s that.’ That was the first time I was thinking about the move because if you get a phone call from Sir Alex Ferguson, for a young player it was something amazing. That was a special day for me.”

