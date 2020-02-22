Jurgen Klopp jumps in defence of Manchester United over failed Erling Haaland transfer

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has jumped to the defence of Manchester United for failing to sign now-Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The 19-year-old joined the Bundesliga giants in the recently concluded January transfer window and has taken the league by storm.

In a total of seven appearances for Dortmund, the Norwegian has already scored 11 goals and even bagged a brace against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Haaland has previously played under now-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde and thus the Red Devils were believed to be the favourites for his signature.

However, as it turned out, Haaland chose to join Dortmund while United ended up signing former Watford striker Odion Ighalo on a six-month loan.

“Everybody blames Man United for not getting him, but we wouldn’t have got him,” said Klopp.

“We couldn’t have got him. It’s as easy as that. He wanted a top team, as soon as possible, with an open space… Borussia Dortmund. That’s timing.

“I hope you know how much I love and respect the people at Dortmund, but it’s not that they made a perfect approach and did this and that, it was more they were there, had the space, number nine… ‘here we go, you are 19 years old, want to play Champions League, top end of Bundesliga, so go for it’.

“Nobody else had a chance, I’m pretty sure, no matter what they say.”

