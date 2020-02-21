RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann warns Timo Werner, claims he won’t get similar status at Liverpool

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has issued a warning to club star Timo Werner after the striker openly commented on Liverpool transfer speculations. The Germany international has been linked with a move to the Jurgen Klopp-managed side along with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz.

After Leipzig’s 1-0 UEFA Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur, Werner had stated that he feels proud to be linked with a side like Liverpool. “I know that Liverpool is the best team at the moment in the world,” Werner had told Norwegian TV channel Viasport Football.

“When you’re linked with that team it makes me very proud. It’s a pleasure but I know that Liverpool have a lot of good players and I have to improve myself, to learn much more things to get on this level to play there.”

However, Werner’s manager at the club, Julian Nagelsmann wasn’t impressed by the 23-year-old’s comments and reminded him that it might be difficult to find a starting spot at the Premier League side,

“It would be more difficult for Timo Werner to play at Liverpool than at Leipzig”, Nagelsmann told German publication Sport Bild.

“He will not get the status he has here in the first few years and I tell him that too. The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don’t leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless.”

