Munich’s Milestone Man: The moments that have mattered in Serge Gnabry’s Bayern career

Last Sunday, Bayern Munich’s flying winger Serge Gnabry clocked a major milestone when he made his 50th Bundesliga appearance for the reigning champions in a 4-1 rout of Cologne.

It has been quite a meteoric rise for a player who infamously was deemed not good enough by Tony Pulis to play for West Brom – who have since been relegated from the Premier League – while on loan from Arsenal.

Having left Germany when he was just 16 to join Arsenal’s famed academy, Gnabry eventually made the decision to return to his homeland in 2016 and the rest, as they say, is history.

A landmark-filled history of Bayern Munich’s milestone man Serge Gnabry

To commemorate his 50th league appearance for Bayern, we look back at all the milestones from his relatively young but accomplished career.

JUNE 11, 2017 – Fresh from winning the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, Gnabry agreed to join Bayern after just one season in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen – where he netted 11 goals in 27 matches.

Upon signing, the winger said: “It’s a great honour to become part of FC Bayern. It’s going to be an exciting time and one that I’m very much looking forward to.”

Already a full Germany international at that point, Gnabry was initially loaned out to Hoffenheim to gain more first-team exposure, where he netted ten goals in 21 matches as a regular under now-RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann.

SEPTEMBER 1, 2018 – After sitting out the opening weekend of the 2018/19 season following his return from Hoffenheim, Gnabry made his Bayern debut on Match Day 2 away to Stuttgart – the city of his berth.

Fittingly, his bow came as a substitute for Franck Ribery, a legendary figure at the Allianz Arena whose place he has since taken over in emphatic fashion.

SEPTEMBER 15, 2018 – A fortnight later, Gnabry was handed his first start by Niko Kovac.

In what turned out to be a 4-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen, that occasion would prove to be the first of many for him in Bayern’s No. 22 shirt.

SEPTEMBER 25, 2018 – Within five rounds of the new campaign, Gnabry notched his first assist for the club.

Putting his trademark pace to good use, Gnabry raced through on goal before unselfishly squaring the ball to leave Arjen Robben with a straightforward finish to open the scoring, although Augsburg managed to equalise for a 1-1 draw.

NOVEMBER 3, 2018 – In November 2018, Gnabry finally got off the mark for the record Bundesliga champions with a terrific individual effort in a 1-1 draw with Freiburg.

Receiving possession down the right and with the opposition defenders seemingly petrified at the sight of him running at them, Gnabry advanced into the box before dispatching a shot in at the near post.

It would be the first of ten goals he scored that season, making him only the third player in Bundesliga history to reach double figures for goals with three different clubs.

DECEMBER 1, 2018 – Less than a month from opening his Bayern account, Gnabry grabbed his first brace for the club against former club Bremen.

His first was an excellent cushioned volley after he was picked out unmarked inside the area, before he doubled his tally in the second half when he swept home a Thomas Muller cross from close range.

His first brace of the season helped his side wrap up a commanding performance 💪@SergeGnabry is our Man of the Matchday 🏆 pic.twitter.com/zZXhzymnlP — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) February 17, 2020

This was a feat he recently repeated in his 50th Bundesliga appearance for Bayern, as he netted a clinical double against Cologne last weekend.