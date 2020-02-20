Jose Mourinho responds to Dele Alli’s furious reaction to being substituted in Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has had his say on Dele Alli’s angry reaction to being substituted during their 1-0 defeat to RB Leipzig in their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 first-leg encounter in London. The England international couldn’t affect the proceedings and Mourinho eventually took him off.

The Portuguese tactician claimed that Alli was angry with his performance rather than at being substituted. He added that the midfielder ‘understands’ why he was taken off.

“I think he was angry with his performance, not with me,” Mourinho said as reported by TeamTalk. “I think he understands why I took him off, and the team improved.”

Mourinho opened on his team’s performance as well and claimed that multiple injuries have hurt the side badly. “You have to look at our situation,” he said. “If you want to make an exercise of football you can maybe think, Champions League game, Barcelona without [Lionel] Messi, [Luis] Suarez and [Antoine] Griezmann.

“If you want to look at, let’s say, Liverpool. One Champions League game, no [Mohamed] Salah, no [Sadio] Mane, no [Roberto] Firmino, but they would still have [Divock] Origi.

“We are speaking about a very difficult situation and if I could I would move immediately to the 1st of July, with Harry Kane, with [Mousa] Sissoko, with Son, with [Steven] Bergwijn, with Lucas, with Lamela, I would.

“I would love to be at the 1st of July, but I’m not, I’m on February 19th. So, we have to fight until the end.

“What worries me is that this is going to be the situation until the end of the season. Because if this is the situation for a couple of matches I would say, ‘OK, we are in a difficult situation now but the next game at home in two weeks when we play Wolves is going to be different.’

“The situation is going to be exactly the same. But I’m so proud of the players and, speaking about the Champions League and the next match against Leipzig, one thing I can guarantee – because this is the mentality of my players – is that, even with I don’t know who will be playing in attack, we are going there to fight until our limits.”