Ex-Manchester United star believes moving to Old Trafford over Chelsea would benefit Jadon Sancho

Former Manchester United star Jaap Stam believes that Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho would benefit by moving to the Red Devils in the upcoming summer transfer window. The former Manchester City star has been linked with a return to Premier League and the likes of United and Chelsea are interested in his signature.

Stam is of the opinion that the Dortmund winger will get the opportunity to be a ‘real influence’ at the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed club. He added that while every club would claim that Sancho will be benefitted by joining them, it will be at United only that he can show the world what he’s actually made of.

“At United, Sancho gets an opportunity to play and he can be a real influence and help them out,” Stam told 888Sport (via Express).

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and players look at the future and how a team is trying to play. They want to talk to the manager as well about the prospects of the club. Probably every club will tell him the same story. But when you look at him and what he can do he can be a real big influence at United should he go there.”