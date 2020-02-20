Liverpool get transfer boost as Bayer Leverkusen chief admits star player’s future will be assessed in summer

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has accepted that the club would assess Liverpool target Kai Havertz situation in the summer transfer window. Multiple reports have claimed that Jurgen Klopp is interested in the youngster and wanted to sign him in the last summer window.

Though Havertz stayed put, the Liverpool links returned and are now stronger than ever and many believe that a summer move is on the cards. Moreover, comments from Leverkusen sporting director has only fuelled the rumour by claiming that they managed to hold on to the 20-year-old for another year but will ‘see how it looks in the summer’.

“I am glad that we still held [on to Kai Havertz] this year,” Voller said on the German TV show ‘100% Bundesliga – Football at Nitro’.

“We’ll see how it looks in summer. He still has a contract until 2022 – these are, of course, the classic facts. There was already interest in the summer, but we told him that it would be good for him to stay with us for another year. And that was the right decision.”

The Germany international has five goals and two assists in 19 Bundesliga appearances this season. Whether Liverpool manage to sign the attacking midfielder in the upcoming summer window remains to be seen.

