WATCH: RB Leipzig’s Top 5 Goals of the 2019/20 season so far

They have made a remarkable rise in recent years but RB Leipzig are truly mounting a legitimate title challenge in the Bundesliga this season.

Ahead of this weekend’s action, Die Roten Bullen remain a solitary point behind leaders Bayern Munich and, having led the way at the halfway mark of the 2019/20 campaign, only a recent slump in form has cost them top spot.

Although they have since fallen behind Borussia Dortmund and Bayern in the scoring charts, they still boast the third-most potent attack in the Bundesliga and that should not come as a huge surprise considering the firepower available to manager Julian Nagelsmann.

With 20 goals to his name, Timo Werner is the obvious standout but he has received excellent support from playmaker and long-range goal expert Marcel Sabitzer and on-loan focal point Patrik Schick, who have combined for another 13 strikes.

He leads the way for @RBLeipzig_EN in assists but when he scores it’s usually a GOAL OF THE SEASON contender 😮 Time to learn more about one of the @Bundesliga_EN‘s rising stars – Christopher Nkunku! #Bundesliga #BundesligaonFSA #footballasitsmeanttobehttps://t.co/LdIxwrWNWo — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) February 6, 2020

Werner’s propensity to score fine individual efforts and Sabitzer’s ability to find the top corner with a 25-yard rocket, along with wondergoal specialist Christopher Nkunku, means that Leipzig have scored their fair share of outstanding strikes already this season.

Here, FOX Sports Asia takes a closer look at five of the best from the 56 they have netted thus far in 2019/20.

Top 5 RB Leipzig goals of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season so far

5) MARCEL SABITZER – Werder Bremen 0-3 RB LEIPZIG (September 21, 2019)

Sabitzer started this season like a house on fire and really elevated his status to one of the best playmakers in the Bundesliga.

He has always caught the eye with his dead-ball ability and the Austria international did not disappoint last September with an outstanding curling effort over the wall and past Jiri Pavlenka’s despairing dive.

4) PATRIK SCHICK – Paderborn 2-3 RB LEIPZIG (November 30, 2019)

Schick – on loan from Roma – has been a handy addition for Die Roten Bullen with six goals already, and he certainly could not have announced his arrival any better as he opened his account in sublime fashion.

Receiving Werner’s layoff with his back to goal, Schick pivoted on one foot while dragging the ball into his path with another and took the entire Paderborn defence out of the equation in one fluid motion, before clinically finishing into the bottom corner.

3) EMIL FORSBERG – RB LEIPZIG 4-1 Cologne (November 23, 2019)

Anything Sabitzer can do, Emil Forsberg can too it seems!

The Swede, who is also known for his set-piece capabilities, netted twice in last November’s 4-1 rout of Cologne and one of those was a sumptuous freekick that was preceded by an elaborate routine that saw both Sabitzer and Marcel Halstenberg run as decoys. It must have worked!

2) CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU – Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 RB LEIPZIG (October 5, 2019)

As Leipzig’s leading assist maker this season, Nkunku is more accustomed to laying on goals for his team-mates, but when he does find the back of the net it is usually in spectacular fashion.

His strike against Bayer Leverkusen in particular was a real work of art, as he took a Halstenberg cross perfectly into his stride and expertly juggled the ball over a challenge from Sven Bender before deftly lifting his shot over the onrushing Lukas Hradecky.

1) TIMO WERNER – RB LEIPZIG 3-1 Union Berlin (January 18, 2020)

With his blistering pace, excellent close control and deadly finishing, Werner usually catches the eye with individual efforts that see him embark on 50-yard runs and leave entire defences for dead.

Nonetheless, he showed back against Union Berlin in January that he is also capable of netting with a real screamer, as he pounced on a loose ball on the edge of the box and sent a first-time rocket soaring into the top corner.