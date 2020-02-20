Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up on Erling Haaland’s form after failed Manchester United move

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up on the form of Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland after the youngster’s exciting start in Germany. United were in contention to sign the Norwegian in the January transfer window but the former Red Bull Salzburg star chose to join Dortmund instead.

Ahead of United’s UEFA Europa League encounter against Club Brugge, Solskjaer was quizzed about Haaland’s form as the Red Devils failed to sign the striker, who previously played under the Norwegian tactician at Molde. The United manager said that he’s delighted for the Dortmund striker before adding that it’s a good thing for the Norway national team as well.

“I normally never comment on opposition players but since I have had Erling [as a player at a former club], I’m just delighted for him. He’s a top boy, an absolutely fantastic kid, who you want the best for. He’s started fantastically for Dortmund.

“And for Norway it’s brilliant that we have a striker who can score goals again,” Solskjaer said as per Express.

Haaland has scored eight league goals in only five appearances for Dortmund and opened his UEFA Champions League account with the German club through a brace against Paris Saint-Germain.

Solskjaer’s makes cheeky Haaland comment about scoring for Norway