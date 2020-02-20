Lucas Moura set to lead line for injury-hit Spurs against RB Leipzig

Tottenham are without a recognised striker in the starting line-up against RB Leipzig, but Lucas Moura is set to move up front.

Lucas Moura looks set to lead the line for injury-hit Tottenham’s Champions League round of 16 first leg against RB Leipzig in the absence of Son Heung-min.

Son faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a fractured arm in Spurs’ Premier League win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

With Harry Kane still absent due to a hamstring injury, Tottenham are without a recognised striker in the starting line-up to face Leipzig on Wednesday.

It appears Alli could move into a more advanced role, with Lucas up top and Steven Bergwijn also offering support along with Giovani Lo Celso.

Jose Mourinho has made two changes to his starting line-up for the clash at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Gedson Fernandes and Lo Celso coming into the side as Eric Dier drops to the bench

Timo Werner will provide Leipzig’s main attacking threat in a contest that will see Julian Nagelsmann become the youngest manager to take charge of a Champions League knockout match at the age of 32.