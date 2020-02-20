A centurion at just 21, Dayot Upamecano is truly RB Leipzig’s rising star

At the tender age of just 21, Dayot Upamecano remarkably already has made 100 appearances for the Bundesliga’s rising powerhouses RB Leipzig.

Last weekend, when he took to the field in Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, he notched a century of games for the club in all competition.

Given his immense talent, it is no surprise that Upamecano is regularly linked to many of European football’s heavyweights but – for now – he remains solely focused on bringing success to a team that only six years ago were playing in Germany’s third tier.

Dayot Upamecano: RB Leipzig’s Defensive Wall

Leipzig’s rise has been fuelled by a recruitment policy that initially began with bringing in seasoned campaigners but is now largely focused on procuring the brightest young talent from across the continent, and Upamecano certainly falls in the latter category.

When he was just 18, the centre-back was signed by Die Roten Bullen from Red Bull Salzburg for a reported fee of €10million and was immediately exposed to first-team football in one of Europe’s top leagues – becoming both the youngest player and scorer in the club’s history thus far.

His most dominant campaign came in 2017/18 when he made 41 appearances in all competition and netted the only three goals of his Leipzig career thus far.

But while he has been occasionally hampered by injury in the past couple of years, it is still quite an achievement that he is now a centurion at the Red Bull Arena less than four months after his 21st birthday.

And while there are hardly any doubts over his potential, Upamecano has taken things to another level this season in delivering on his promise.

Having started in Leipzig’s last 18 league games, he boasts a successful challenge rate of 66 per cent and is the competition’s best defender in this aspect so far this season.

Much of that is due to his excellent reading of the game and sheer pace – boasting a top speed of 34.9 kilometres per hour – but the 1.86 metre defender has also won 76 per cent of his aerial duels this term, proving to be quite the complete package.

Leipzig’s youthful defensive lynchpin is yet to win his first senior cap for France, although he has consistently starred for his country at youth level.

A UEFA European Under-17 Championship winner in 2015, Upamecano was also part of the side that reached the semi-finals of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship before they fell to eventual winners Spain.

It seems only a matter of time before he represent Les Bleus at the highest level.

That would certainly come sooner rather than later if the Bundesliga’s rising star maintains his excellent levels of performance as Leipzig’s defensive wall – at just the age of 21.