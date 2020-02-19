Neymar slams Paris Saint-Germain after UCL defeat to Borussia Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has hit out at the club for being overly cautious with him in the lead up to their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund. PSG lost the first leg 2-1 at the Westfalenstadion and the Brazilian scored their only goal of the match.

After the defeat, Neymar slammed the club, claiming it was hard on him to play an intense match without ample match practice. He even claimed that it wasn’t his decision to not play in the lead up to the UCL match, which affected his performance adversely.

“It’s hard not to play for four games,” Neymar said as per The Guardian. “Unfortunately it was not my choice, it came from the club, the doctors; they’re the ones who made the decision, one that I did not like. We’ve had a lot of discussions on that. I wanted to play, I was feeling well but the club were afraid, and in the end I’m the one suffering.

“I understand the fear that the club was suffering from, because in the last two years I was not able to play in the round of 16. I respect the decision, but it cannot be like this, because the player ends up suffering.

“It was very difficult to play a match like this, intense, 90 minutes without stopping. It is different. Had I been in better shape, I would certainly have played better,” he added.

