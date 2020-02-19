Ex-Manchester United star urges club to ‘get cheque book out’ as Jadon Sancho delivers ‘prime Neymar’-like performance vs PSG

Former Manchester United star Owen Hargreaves has likened Borussia Dortmund star and one of United’s top transfer targets Jadon Sancho to prime Neymar. Hargreaves was commenting on the England international’s performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League where Sancho’s team won 2-1 at the Westfalenstadion.

The former midfielder said that the 19-year-old was unplayable and that both Chelsea and Manchester United should get their cheque books ready to sign him up in the upcoming summer transfer window.

“That performance from Sancho was like Neymar in his prime. Off the cuff. He was unplayable. Get your cheque books out. Somebody go and sign that kid because he is special,” Hargreaves said while on BT Sport.

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur star Jermaine Jenas opened up on Sancho’s performance as well, claiming he has shown ‘maturity beyond years’. Even with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Erling Haaland among others on the pitch, Jenas said that the former Manchester City youngster was the best player on the pitch.

“He showed maturity beyond his years. He’s a spearhead for them with what he brings, his lack of respect for the opposition. You always felt like he was going to do something tonight. That tells me he thinks he is the best player on the pitch,” he said.

Neymar hails ‘special player’ Jadon Sancho