Reports: Arsenal show interest in yet another Bundesliga defender after Dayot Upamecano

Arsenal have had a resurgence of sorts with respect to their playing style since their former player Mikel Arteta’s appointment as the head coach of the North London-based club. However, despite the improvement in their playing style, they remain on the 10th position in the Premier League table and their defence is still in need of serious reinforcements.

While RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano has been touted as a possible summer transfer window signing, reports from Germany claim that Arsenal are interested in another Bundesliga defender. According to SportBild, Bayer Leverkusen’s 24-year-old centre-back Jonathan Tah is on their radar as well.

The report claims that the Germany international has a release clause of €40 million, which Arsenal might have to shell out in order to get him on board in the summer. He has made 168 appearances for Leverkusen since joining them from now-German second-tier side Hamburger SV in 2015.

Arteta is aware that Arsenal need defensive reinforcements and would want the board to invest in their backline. Whether or not Arsenal move in for Tah remains to be seen.

Dayot Upamecano: RB Leipzig’s Defensive Wall