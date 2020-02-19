Erling Haaland sure to become a huge star – Axel Witsel

Erling Haaland can improve but is sure to become a star, according to Borussia Dortmund team-mate Axel Witsel.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel has no doubt Erling Haaland will become a star after his stunning start at the club continued on Tuesday.

Haaland, 19, scored a brace to guide Dortmund past Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The forward has netted 11 goals in just seven games since arriving at Dortmund from Salzburg in January.

Witsel believes the Norway international is set for even bigger and better things in his career.

“He is a goalscorer, he is 19 years old, he is really a great talent. I think he will become a future crack,” he told RMC Sport.

“He has a lot of room for improvement. We hope to keep him as long as possible with us, but it is clear that he will become a big one.”

Haaland scored either side of Neymar’s 75th-minute equaliser for PSG, who will host the second leg on March 11.

Witsel hailed Dortmund’s display at Signal Iduna Park, saying: “It’s true, [an almost] perfect performance.

“In the end we had a great game, super well organised. I think that without the ball we were really aggressive, in the good sense of the term, on Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe because they are players who can easily make the difference so we should not leave them too much space.

“And that’s really what we did, we played really well, we went against it a few times.

“I think that during the whole match we were much more dangerous than them, we didn’t leave them much.”