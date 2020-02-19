Neymar starts for PSG against Borussia Dortmund

After missing four games through injury, Neymar was picked to start for Paris Saint-Germain against Borussia Dortmund.
Neymar returned to Paris Saint-Germain’s starting XI for Tuesday’s Champions League last-16 meeting with Borussia Dortmund.
Brazil forward Neymar had been out of action since he sustained a rib injury on February 1, meaning he has missed PSG’s past four matches.
However, having included the former Barcelona star in his travelling party, coach Thomas Tuchel – who was going up against his old club at Signal Iduna Park – confirmed in his pre-match news conference that Neymar was fit to feature in some capacity.
The 28-year-old was named in the starting line-up alongside Kylian Mbappe, who was rested during the 4-4 draw with Amiens on Saturday.
Tuchel appeared set to switch his system, with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe forming a three-man defence alongside Thiago Silva, while Marco Verratti returned in midfield to partner Idrissa Gueye.
Layvin Kurzawa was handed a spot on the left and Thomas Meunier was on the opposite flank, while Angel Di Maria completed the visitors’ front three.
Lucien Favre’s team was unchanged from the side that dismantled Eintracht Frankfurt in their last Bundesliga outing, meaning Erling Haaland makes first Champions League appearance as a Dortmund player.
The 19-year-old, who has netted nine times in six games for his new club, scored eight goals in six outings in the group stage for Salzburg.