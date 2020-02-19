Borussia Dortmund make Emre Can’s move from Juventus permanent

Having impressed since joining on loan in January, Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sign Emre Can permanently.

Emre Can will join Borussia Dortmund permanently from Juventus in July on a deal that runs until 2024, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The 26-year-old Germany international initially moved to Dortmund in January on a loan deal that runs until the end of this campaign.

He scored on his first Bundesliga appearance in a 4-3 loss to Bayer Leverkusen and started last week’s 4-0 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt.

As part of the loan deal, Dortmund were obliged to buy Can for €25million if “sport results” were achieved and the club have acted swiftly to reach an agreement for that fee just 18 days after the initial move.

“Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with Italian record champions Juventus over the permanent transfer of Germany international Emre Can,” read a statement on Dortmund’s website.

“The 26-year-old’s loan deal ends in June. As of 1 July, a valid contract between Borussia Dortmund and Can will enter into force and run until 30 June 2024.”

Former Bayern Munich and Leverkusen midfielder Can is back playing in Germany for the first time in six years after stints with Liverpool and Juve.

He joined Serie A champions Juve on a four-year deal in July 2018 and made 29 appearances in his debut season under Massimiliano Allegri.

However, Can fell out of favour in Turin under Maurizio Sarri and slipped down the pecking order following the arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.

The writing appeared on the wall when Can was left out of Juve’s Champions League squad and he has now sealed a permanent departure.