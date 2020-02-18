Reports: Manchester City ready to let star player join Bundesliga giants but only in swap deal

English Premier League giants Manchester City are ready to let star winger Leroy Sane leave the club in the summer transfer window. The German international was heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in the summer of 2019 but he suffered a serious injury in the pre-season which ruled him out for the most part of the ongoing campaign.

Due to that injury, Sane ended up staying in Manchester for another season but it was expected that Bayern will make a move for the winger in the summer transfer window as they continue their pursuit of bolstering their wing department after the departure of legendary wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the summer of 2019.

As per Daily Mail, City are ready to let the Sane join Bayern in the summer transfer window but only in return of winger Serge Gnabry.

The 24-year-old is having an outstanding season for Bayern in the ongoing campaign where he has already scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in just 28 appearances in all competitions.

Sane has been with City since the summer of 2016 when he moved from German club FC Schalke 04 for a reported transfer fee of €50 million.