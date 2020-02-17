Reports: Bundesliga giants uncertain to make move for Manchester City star in summer

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are uncertain to make move for English Premier League club Manchester City’s star winger Leroy Sane in the summer of 2020. The German international was heavily linked with a move to Bayern in the summer of 2019 but he suffered a serious injury in the pre-season which ruled him out for the most part of the ongoing campaign.

Due to that injury, Sane ended up staying in Manchester for another season but it was expected that Bayern will make a move for the winger in the summer transfer window as they continue their pursuit of bolstering their wing department after the departure of legendary wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery in the summer of 2019.

However, as per Kicker cited by ESPN, the German giants are now uncertain to make a move for Sane in the summer transfer window because of multiple reasons.

The report stated that Bayern are unsure of the progress of the winger following the injury whereas they are also concerned as to why no other clubs are interested in making a move for the winger who has his contract expiring in the summer of 2021.

The 24-year-old has been with City since the summer of 2016 when he moved from German club FC Schalke 04 for a reported transfer fee of €50 million.