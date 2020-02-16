English Premier League giants Chelsea have started negotiations for the signing of Borussia Dortmund’s star winger Jadon Sancho in the summer transfer window. The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in the European football and has been attracting interest from numerous top clubs in the continent including the likes of Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester United in the recent past.

As per France Football cited by Daily Mail, the Blues have opened talks to bring Sancho to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

It was believed that Chelsea will not make a move for the Dortmund star, largely because of recently announcing the signing of Hakim Ziyech from Dutch club Ajax who will also arrive at the club in the summer.

It is believed that the German club is looking to generate funds in the region of £120 million from the departure of their prized asset in the summer transfer window.

Sancho has been with Dortmund since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Manchester City’s U18 team for a reported transfer fee of just €7.84 million.

Since then, the versatile attacker has represented his current club in 85 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 30 goals and provided 40 assists as well.