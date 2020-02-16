Bayern Munich will need to beat Cologne on Sunday to get top spot back from RB Leipzig, who beat Werder Bremen 3-0.

RB Leipzig went top of the Bundesliga following a 3-0 victory over Werder Bremen at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday.

With Bayern Munich not in action until an away game against Cologne on Sunday, Julian Nagelsmann’s team took advantage and moved two points clear of the reigning champions.

Lukas Klostermann swept home Patrik Schick’s knockdown for the opener in the 17th minute and the Czech striker headed in one of his own from Dani Olmo’s delivery before half-time.

Wing-back Nordi Mukiele added a cool finish to Konrad Laimer’s pass just 34 seconds into the second half and Leipzig coasted to a first win in five games in all competitions.