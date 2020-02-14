In a recent interview, Erling Haaland revealed why he chose to join Borussia Dortmund despite attending talks with Manchester United, while also backing his agent Mino Raiola who has been accused of being “selfish” while raising various transfer demands to the Red Devils.

It was also claimed that his representatives were “greedy” during their failed talks with Manchester United, and now, Haaland has labelled the suggestion he demanded huge sums of money from the Old Trafford outfit as “comical”.

“No, it’s the guys writing who would have to speak about that [the claims made against him],” he told Norwegian outlet Viasport.

“They’ll have to explain it to me if they meet me. It’s not my focus, whatsoever.”

“It’s kind of comical if I were to get that label.”

“All the people closest to me know that’s not the kind of person I am. It’s really been kind of comical.”

As mentioned above, the 19-year-old also defended the actions of Raiola during the talks.

“He [Raiola] the best in the world at what he does, as simple as that. He’s the best agent,” he said, before adding:

“He gets a lot of negativity, and that’s probably because he’s doing such a great job for those he’s working for. He has helped a lot and he’s a good guy to have around.”

“The process was pretty simple on my end,” he explained, when asked about choosing Borussia Dortmund.

“[I] just really played football, and wasn’t very involved until the first half of the season was over. So I didn’t have much to do with it, to be honest. The process was to find the best possible club for me.”

“Ole Gunnar has been very important for me in getting to where I am today. But we concluded that Dortmund was the best option for me,” he added further, before concluding:

“That was where I felt best about, and therefore it became Dortmund.”

