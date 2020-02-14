Reports: Manchester United failed to sign Bayern Munich midfielder in January window

Manchester United were in desperate need of reinforcements in the midfield and they did sign Sporting Lisbon’s Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window. However, if reports are to be believed, he wasn’t the only midfielder they were after in the winter as they failed to sign this Bayern Munich star on a six-month loan deal.

With two of their first-choice midfielders in Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay out because of respective injuries, United went into the January window with a midfield signing as their priority. And they did manage to sign Fernandes, but if reports from Manchester Evening News are to be believed, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side was in the market for Bayern’s Corentin Tolisso as well.

However, the report claims that the German giants rejected United’s last-minute offer of signing the French international on a six-month loan. The report claims that Bayern were doubtful of their squad depth and thus decided to turn down the Premier League giants’ offer.

United also signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo in the winter window on a six-month loan deal from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. The Nigerian striker is expected to make his United debut when they line up against Chelsea on Monday.