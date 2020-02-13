Bayern Munich skipper Manuel Neuer laid low by stomach bug

Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies returned to training with Bayern Munich on Thursday but Manuel Neuer missed out with a stomach issue.

Manuel Neuer is a doubt for Bayern Munich’s trip to Cologne on Sunday after he missed training due to illness.

Bayern confirmed their captain sat out Thursday’s session at Sabener Strasse because of a gastro-intestinal infection.

Neuer, 33, has been an ever-present for Bayern in the Bundesliga and Champions League this season.

There was better news for head coach Hansi Flick as Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies were back among the first-team group having been laid low by a cold and an ankle knock respectively.

@AlphonsoDavies and Joshua #Kimmich were both back in training today, but captain @Manuel_Neuer sat out due to a stomach bug. pic.twitter.com/SfgkcQfPFD — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 13, 2020

Following last weekend’s 0-0 draw against second-place RB Leipzig, Bayern retain a slender one-point advantage as they pursue an eighth consecutive Bundesliga crown.

Flick’s side resume their Champions League campaign with a last-16 trip to Chelsea on February 25.