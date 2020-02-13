Reports: Manchester City identify Bundesliga star striker as long-term replacement of Sergio Aguero

English Premier League giants Manchester City have identified German Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund’s newly-signed striker Erling Haaland as a replacement for ageing forward Sergio Aguero. The Argentina international has been termed as one of the most prolific strikers of the past decade and has won numerous matches for his club and country.

Aguero has been with the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2011 when he moved from the Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid and is now reaching towards the end of his career after turning 31 already.

Therefore, as per 90min.com, City are now planning for a life without their talismanic striker and have now turned their attention towards young sensation Haaland as a potential long-term replacement of Aguero at the club.

The 19-year-old has just recently joined the German club from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg for a reported transfer fee of €20 million.

Since then, the Norway international has already scored eight times and provided an assist in just five appearances in all competitions.

Aguero is Manchester City’s all-time leading goal scorer with 252 goals in just 363 appearances in all competitions.

In the ongoing campaign, the 31-year-old is once again leading from the front as he has netted 21 times and provided three assists in just 25 appearances for City.