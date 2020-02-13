Reports: Arsenal, Manchester United keen to sign out-of-favour Bayern Munich star

It has been reported that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are keen to offload out-of-favour Corentin Tolisso, amidst interest from both Manchester United and Arsenal.

According to Daily Mail, both Manchester United and Arsenal are “on red alert” with Bayern Munich ready to cash in on Tolisso. Meanwhile, Sport Bild reports that that Bayern will sanction his exit in the upcoming summer transfer window, to help fund a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz at the same time.

Havertz is valued by Leverkusen at €130million, and the relatively high asking price for him has resulted in the Bavarians looking to sell Tolisso, in a bid to raise funds.

Meanwhile, earlier in January, Manchester United were reported to have made a loan bid to acquire the French midfielder – hence, the latest reports as mentioned above are likely to boost the hopes of the Old Trafford club in trying to sign him at the end of the season.

Tolisso moved from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais to the Bundesliga in 2017 for a reported transfer fee of £35million. He then went on to play 40 games for Bayern Munich in the 2017-18 season and was also part of the side that lifted the title.

But a serious cruciate ligament injury two games into the 2018-19 season set him back and having struggled to regain the form he showed when he arrived, Bayern are now reportedly ready to cash in, as per Daily Mail.