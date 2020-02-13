Reports: Liverpool handed setback as Bundesliga giants enter transfer race for key target

As per reports, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz – the 20-year-old star is a target for Premier League leaders Liverpool as well.

It is Daily Mail who claims that Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on Havertz ahead of tabling a potential deal for him during the upcoming summer transfer window. It has also been reported that Hansi Flick, the interim boss at the Allianz Arena, is apparently a big fan of the attacking midfielder.

Leverkusen have already named an asking price of €130million for their star player, and should the Bavarians agree to the fee, it would make that one of the most expensive transfers of recent times. As of right now, however, sources from Germany have claimed that Bayern Munich are looking to sign him at a lower price.

Meanwhile, former Germany international Michael Ballack had advised the Bundesliga leaders not to sign Havertz just yet.

“At Bayern, you need other characteristics to assert yourself. Just being good is not enough there,” Ballack told Sport1 as quoted by Goal, in a recent interview.

“[Havertz needs] time and the robustness to be mentally prepared for Bayern. He is still in the development phase and still has mistakes in his game,” he explained further.

At the same time, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also keen to sign the player – but the Reds are yet to launch an official bid for him, according to the latest reports.