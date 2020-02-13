The latest word around the rumour mill is that Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have named a £100million asking price for Jadon Sancho, amid rumours of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea.

This is according to Sky Sports, who claims that Borussia Dortmund will demand at least £100million for Sancho this summer, with both Manchester United and Chelsea interested in bringing him back to the Premier League.

The pacy winger left England in 2017, as Manchester City sold him to the German side for just £7million. Since then, his performances have improved phenomenally and today, not only is he a very important member of the BVB squad but he is also a full England international.

Over the past year, clubs like Manchester United, PSG, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea have tried to sign the forward who turns 20 next month. Meanwhile, it is also understood that City have the option to match any bid for him, as part of an agreement made when he switched allegiances to the Signal Iduna Park from the Etihad Stadium in 2017.

This means that the Bundesliga side have to keep them informed if another club comes in – and that is likely to happen during the upcoming summer transfer window, as Sancho himself has previously expressed interested in a Premier League return.