Filip Kostic making a difference in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Ruckrunde rise

Eintracht Frankfurt have made a storming start to the second half of the 2019/20 Bundesliga season and Filip Kostic has certainly a key factor behind their resurgence.

Before the Bundesliga’s mid-season break, the Eagles were struggling for consistency and have an unflattering record of five wins, three draws and nine defeats.

Four games into the Ruckrunde – as the second half of the campaign is referred to in German football – Eintracht have markedly improved on that record after picking up three wins and a draw in the past month.

Bundesliga Difference Makers: Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic

There was never any doubt that they would be able to achieve such levels of performances given the quality in their squad, and few are more exciting that Kostic in full flight.

With eight assists so far in 2019/20, Kostic leads the way at the Commerzbank-Arena when it comes to providing goals but has also chipped in with four of his own.

Interestingly enough, three of those four strikes have come in the Ruckrunde, suggesting that Eintracht’s revival has coincided with an upturn in his form.

From the time he made his Bundesliga debut in 2014 – then on the books of Stuttgart – the Serb has shown the potential to get supporters off their feet with his unique blend of speed, supreme close control, and a wand of a left foot.

After eight goals and 13 assists in 59 games for Stuttgart, Kostic joined Hamburg in the wake of relegation but was also unable to prevent them from dropping to the 2. Bundesliga, despite nine goals and eight assists in 61 matches.

But last term – when he joined Eintracht initially on loan – was when he truly blossomed.

The Eagles produced a sensational 2018/19 campaign to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League and briefly threatened to break into the top four and qualify for the UEFA Champions League, only to falter towards the end of the season.

Fitting in perfectly in manager Adi Hutter’s 3-4-3 system as a left wing-back, Kostic even earned a place in the Bundesliga’s Team of the Season – one of four Frankfurt players to do so along with Kevin Trapp, Danny da Costa and Luka Jovic.

Eintracht’s struggles earlier in the season have seen Hutter switch to a back four in recent times, and what this has done is provide Kostic with even more freedom to deal the damage in the final third now that he is deployed as a winger.

Into only his second season in Frankfurt, the 27-year-old already has ten goals and 18 assists to his name from 54 matches.

And, if he can continue in the same way which he has started the Ruckrunde, he could just be making the difference as Eintracht march further up the table.