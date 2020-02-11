Half-centurion Axel Witsel keeps growing in influence for Borussia Dortmund

He just racked up his 50th Bundesliga appearance at the weekend and it is impossible to deny that Axel Witsel has made quite the impact at Borussia Dortmund.

Although Saturday’s trip to the BayArena ended in a disappointing defeat for Dortmund, as they conceded twice in the final ten minutes to throw away a lead and lose 4-3 to Bayer Leverkusen, there was a small consolation for Witsel in the form of his milestone appearance.

Clocking up 50 appearances in the Bundesliga may be a fairly common feat, especially for an experienced campaigner at the age of 31, but Witsel’s achievement is commendable considering where he was just a year and a half ago

The heart of the Borussia Dortmund midfield – Axel Witsel

Then plying his trade for Chinese Super League outfit Tianjin Quanjian (now Tianjin Tianhai), Witsel was still performing at a high-enough level to be selected in Belgium’s 23-man squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He started in six of his nation’s seven games – missing only a dead rubber in the final group game against England – as Belgium achieved a best-ever finish of third, with their sole defeat coming in the semi-finals against eventual champions France.

His all-action displays in the engine room convinced Dortmund to bring him to the Bundesliga but, even then, there were doubters who questioned if he still had what it took to perform in one of Europe’s top leagues after two years in China.

But similar to the way he marked his Bundesliga debut with an acrobatic overhead kick in a 4-1 rout of RB Leipzig, Witsel has quashed all those doubts in emphatic fashion.

He almost instantly established himself as a key member in the BVB starting XI with his perfect blend of defensive diligence, endeavour and offensive threat, and performed consistently regardless of whether his central midfield partner was Thomas Delaney, the now-departed Julian Weigl or – more recently – Julian Brandt.

His importance to coach Lucien Favre is illustrated by the fact that he has clocked up his 50 appearances in just one-and-a-half seasons, missing just five of 55 that his team have played since he moved to the Signal Iduna Park.

With Dortmund just four points off the pace from leaders Bayern Munich despite last Saturday’s defeat, they remain very much in contention for the title and it is fitting that Witsel has been sporting a protective facial mask while on the field in past weeks, given his reputation for giving it all for his team.

And, considering he is showing no signs of slowing down, Dortmund’s midfield general could just be celebrating his 100th Bundesliga match by the summer of 2021.