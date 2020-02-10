Reports: Liverpool step up chase of £51m-rated star Bundesliga striker

Probably the most sought-after striker currently in the transfer market – RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner is on the radar of multiple top European clubs. Current UEFA Champions League holders Liverpool are also one of those clubs and they are ready to make Werner their number one target.

The 23-year-old has scored 20 Bundesliga goals in 21 appearances this season and is set to add many more goals to his tally. With the kind of numbers the German international boasts of, it is highly likely that he will earn a move to one of the top clubs currently in pursuit of him.

According to reports in The Athletic, Liverpool have made him one of their transfer targets. Werner is on the radar of Manchester United and Chelsea as well. Moreover, the striker reportedly has a release clause of £51 million, which makes things much more interesting.

Werner had himself accepted that he could move to England in the summer transfer window.

Speaking to Kicker, he said: “What do you say if a club comes knocking in the next two weeks, a club which is one of the favourites to win the Champions League and makes an incredible offer?

“Most likely every player would think about it. I can generally imagine playing abroad one day, although I don’t have any specific club where I want to be.

“I am open for everything. I was over in America for a holiday recently and English football was on all of the time. That’s an exclamation mark for the Premier League.

“But there are also big, famous clubs and it would certainly be fun playing there.”