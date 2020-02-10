Reports: Barcelona name price for Philippe Coutinho as Manchester United, Chelsea & Liverpool continue to monitor the Brazilian

Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, hasn’t had the best of times with the Catalan giants, who are trying to offload him permanently in the upcoming summer transfer window. Premier League sides like Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool are all interested in the Brazilian’s signature.

Though United did add Bruno Fernandes to their squad in January, they are still on the lookout for more midfielders who can improve their squad and Coutinho has emerged as an option. Chelsea, on the other hand, were expected to add reinforcements in January as their transfer ban was finally lifted. However, they failed to get anyone on board but are hopeful of adding to their squad in the summer.

Liverpool, who are running away with the Premier League title this season, have their eyes set on their former star player as well. But Jurgen Klopp and co. will only move in for the Brazilian if they fail in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz. And if reports from The Sun are to be believed, Barcelona have named their price for Coutinho.

The report claims that the La Liga giants will let the 27-year-old leave for only £77 million, after having signed him for almost double the amount. Bayern are not willing to make Coutinho’s deal permanent, the report adds.