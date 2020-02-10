5 best young midfielders in Europe

European football is replete with some world-class midfielders who orchestrate their team’s plays and help them take the next step. But along with the well-established ones, there are some up and coming midfielders who are all set to lead their teams in the coming years.

FOX Sports Asia takes a look at the five best young midfielders playing in Europe currently.

#5 Phil Foden

The Manchester City youngster hasn’t gotten as many chances under manager Pep Guardiola as he would have hoped for. However, that hasn’t stopped him from making a statement whenever he takes the field.

The 19-year-old central midfielder has made a total of 59 appearances for the City senior side and has scored 10 goals and provided another nine assists from them. Expect the English youngster to grow into one of the best midfielders in the game.

“He played so good and today as well. In every minute he takes, in every minute he plays is more experience for him and his future,” Guardiola said of Foden back in October 2019.

#4 Sandro Tonali

Another 19-year-old on the list, Brescia’s Sandro Tonali is one of the most promising midfielders in European football currently. The Italian has been a regular feature for the Serie A side this season and has made 22 league appearances for them this season.

Tonali made his Italy debut in October last year and has even been compared with some legendary Italian midfielders in Andrea Pirlo and Daniele De Rossi.

“It’s tough to pick one of those champions,” Tonali told Rai Sport after being compared to Pirlo, Gattuso and Daniele De Rossi shortly after making his Italy debut.

“Maybe a mix of all of them would be perfect. I guess there are similarities with Pirlo in a way but I also add a lot of a grit in there, so maybe more Gattuso,” he added.

#3 Federico Valverde

The 21-year-old Real Madrid midfielder has been a revelation this season. The Uruguayan has almost single-handedly solved Madrid’s midfield problems and has partnered Casemiro well in the middle of the park.

Zinedine Zidane’s side has looked much better with Valverde in the side. Expect the youngster to make one of the Real Madrid midfield positions his own for the years to come. He has also credited the club manager for his meteoric rise in European football.

“Coach Zidane gave me the confidence I needed, he’s uniting us as a team again. I’m calm, I’m trying to make the best out of the chances I’m given,” Valverde had said.

#2 Kai Havertz

Havertz’s “assist” of the season & proof that Lewandowski is human: 10 Things You Missed from Bundesliga MD6

The 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star is currently one of the most sought-after midfielders in the market. The attacking mid has five goals and two assists to show for this season, and his form has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Whether he does make a move to a bigger team in the summer transfer window or not remains to be seen but Havertz is sure to grow into one of the most influential midfielders in the coming years.

#1 Frenkie de Jong

The former Ajax and current Barcelona star is undoubtedly the best young midfielder in Europe and easily one of the best around. After powering Ajax to the UEFA Champions League semi-final last season, De Jong joined Barcelona and is slowly getting used to his surroundings.

The 22-year-old has slowly developed into one of the most important players for the Catalan giants. De Jong has two goals and assists in the league this season but those numbers don’t quite do justice with the Dutchman’s quality. Undoubtedly the best young midfielder in the sport.