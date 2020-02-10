Reports: Bayern Munich keen to make move for Liverpool star in summer transfer window

German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are keen to make a move for Liverpool’s star striker Roberto Firmino in the summer transfer window. The current German champions have been linked with a number of attacking players in the recent past as they are clearly entering in a rebuilding phase and are now facing tough competition on the domestic front.

For this purpose, as per the Sun cited by Daily Mail, Bayern are now looking to make a £75 million move for Firmino in the summer transfer window.

The report stated that Bayern’s move for Liverpool star will be a part of an ambitious plan where they club’s hierarchy is trying to linkup Manchester City’s star winger Leroy Sane and Firmino upfront to reclaim the glory on the continental level.

It is believed that another reason for a move for the Brazil international is to prepare a backup for the ageing forward Robert Lewandowski who will turn 32 in the summer.

Firmino has been a real sensation ever since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2015 from German club TSG Hoffenheim for a reported transfer fee of €41 million.

Since then, the 28-year-old has represented his current club in 228 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 76 goals and also provided 59 assists.