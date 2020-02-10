Bayern Munich lacked an ‘absolute will to win’ against RB Leipzig – Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich did not have an “absolute will to win” against RB Leipzig on Sunday, according to Thomas Muller.

Thomas Muller believes Bayern Munich were not prepared to take enough risks in order to defeat RB Leipzig in Sunday’s Bundesliga showdown.

The German top-flight’s top two sides clashed at Allianz Arena but neither team managed to come out with the spoils in a goalless draw.

It was not for a lack of trying, with Marcel Sabitzer and Timo Werner missing great chances for the visitors while Peter Gulacsi pulled off a superb save to deny Leon Goretzka late on.

However, Muller suggested Bayern’s performance was not brave enough to warrant three points.

“There was a lot in it, but there was nothing in it at the same time. We missed making the game our game,” Muller told Sky Sports Germany.

“The problem was that both teams could live a little with the 0-0. From the 70th minute, neither team wanted to take the absolute risk.

“We did not have this energy, this absolute will to win. We have a situation that we wanted somewhere. We will continue on our way and have it in our own hands.”

Bayern still lead the way in the Bundesliga by one point, though Borussia Monchengladbach – who sit fourth, just four points adrift – now have a game in hand, and Hansi Flick is expecting the title race to go down to the wire.

“The first half was better. Then the seriousness in our game got lost. In the end you just have to say it was a deserved 0-0,” Flick said.

“We know that there are still 13 game days and that it is still a hard way to become the champion in the end.

“That is what everyone wants – an exciting championship to be played, and I believe that we will do it justice this year.”