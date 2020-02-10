Thomas Muller ‘not interested’ in Germany after Low dismisses recall speculation

While impressed at his form over the past month, Joachim Low has dismissed suggestions Thomas Muller could return to the Germany fold.

Thomas Muller says he is “not interested” in returning to the Germany squad after Joachim Low rated his chances of a recall as “relatively low”.

Head coach Low shocked German football in March 2019 when he announced World Cup-winning stalwarts Muller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng were no longer in his plans.

Muller, who has 100 caps for Germany, said at the time he was “totally dumbfounded by this decision out of the blue”.

The 30-year-old has been in fine form since the turn of the year, scoring in four consecutive games for Bayern before Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Bundesliga title rivals RB Leipzig at the Allianz Arena.

Some had suggested this could be enough to persuade Low to reconsider his position on Muller, but the Germany coach told Sky on Sunday: “The probability [of a recall] is relatively low if everyone is fit.

“Thomas has scored a few times in the second half of the season. I am pleased, but I said we would go with the young players. That is what we have to maintain.

“However, if things should happen that you do not expect, it is clear you will have to look again.”

Speaking after the draw with Leipzig, Muller said: “I’m not interested in it at all. I care about this team [Bayern] and winning trophies with them, ideally three.”

Sunday’s result means Bayern remain one point ahead of Leipzig at the Bundesliga summit.