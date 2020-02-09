Reports: Liverpool could move for Philippe Coutinho if they fail to sign Bundesliga midfield star

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are running away with the English Premier League but that hasn’t stopped them from looking ahead to the next one. The German tactician has identified midfield as the most important area which needs reinforcement and has turned towards Bundesliga to help him with the same.

According to reports by Express, Klopp has identified Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz as his number one target for the upcoming summer transfer window. Liverpool want to add more midfielders to their squad and believe Havertz could turn out to be a great signing. However, they will have to compete with the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester United for his signing.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool have a back-up plan in place as well if they fail to sign the 20-year-old German midfielder. The Reds could turn to one of their former players in case they fail with their Havertz bid. Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, could be a player which Klopp might look at as an alternative for the Leverkusen midfielder.

The Spanish giants might be ready to sell Coutinho for a sum of around £77 million in the 2020 summer transfer window.