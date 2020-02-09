Lewandowski v Werner: Hotshots go head-to-head in Bundesliga battle

The Bundesliga’s two leading marksmen will come up against one another on Sunday in the top-of-the-table clash between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

With just one point separating league leaders Bayern and second-place Leipzig, this weekend’s match at the Allianz Arena is promising to deliver plenty of excitement and drama.

And, if there was not already enough intrigue surrounding the tie, it will pit two strikers who are in the form of their lives against one another.

Head-to-head: Robert Lewandowski v Timo Werner

Even by his lofty standards, Lewandowski has been in scintillating form in what has already been a history-making, record-breaking 2019/20 campaign.

Having become the first player to score in the opening 11 rounds of a Bundesliga campaign, the Poland international’s current haul of 22 goals from 20 matches is a feat that has not been achieved since the legendary Gerd Muller did so 47 years ago.

Curiously, for a striker widely regarded as the best No. 9 in the world at present, Lewandowski has not passed the 30-goal mark in a single league campaign in his career – although it would take a brave soul to bet against him achieving just that between now and the end of May.

👕 179 Bundesliga games

But even if he does go on to accomplish that, he might have a real fight on his hands to win a fifth Torjagerkanone – awarded to the Bundesliga’s top scorer at the end of each season.

That is because he has a similarly prolific and deadly striker hot on his heels in the form of Leipzig star Werner.

Having been tipped for big things from the time he burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old with Stuttgart, Werner is starting to truly deliver on his immense potential this term.

His 20 Bundesliga goals in the first 18 matches of the season has only been accomplished once before by a German – Muller himself – and he is only two more strikes away bettering his previous career best.

Still only 23, Werner is also the only player to notch two hat-tricks this season with the second those coming in a stunning display back in November, where he racked up three goals and three assists in an 8-0 rout of Mainz.

It should not come as a surprise that Leipzig’s recent dip in form – having picked up just one point from their past two outings – has coincided with Werner failing to hit the back of the net, and he also drew a blank when the two teams met earlier in the season in a 1-1 draw at the Red Bull Arena.

With so much at stake on Sunday between two evenly-matched quality teams, the difference between victory and defeat could easily boil down to which Bundesliga hotshot emerges triumphant in this enticing duel: Lewandowski or Werner.