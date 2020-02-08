Reports: Liverpool not keen to make move for Bundesliga star duo in summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Liverpool have made a final decision regarding making a move for German Bundesliga star duo of Jadon Sancho and Kai Havertz. The Reds have become one of the best teams in the continent in the recent past as they are the reigning European champions and are well on their way to clinch their first league titles in three decades.

Currently, Liverpool are placed on the top of the Premier League table, 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with just 13 games to go.

There have been reports of the Premier League giants’ interest in signing Borussia Dortmund’s Sancho and Bayer Leverkusen’s Havertz in the summer transfer window in order to bolster their already strong squad for the future campaigns.

However, as per the Athletic cited by the Express, the club’s hierarchy has decided not to make a move for either of those players and instead use the funds to bolster different areas of the squad.

Sancho is one of the hottest young property in European football and has already scored 15 times along with providing 16 assists in just 28 matches in all competitions for Dortmund in the ongoing campaign.

On the other hand, Havertz is also highly-rated and has scored five times along with providing a couple of assists in 25 appearances this season for Leverkusen.