Cristiano Ronaldo may be one of the very best footballers of all time, but that does not mean that Bayern Munich will consider a move for him at 35 years of age, according to the club’s President Herbert Hainer.

The rumour mills had gone agog in recent times, after reports suggested that the Bundesliga giants could make a move for Cristiano Ronaldo – strangely fuelled by the fact that a car given to him for his birthday earlier this week was last registered in the Upper Bavarian district of Pfaffenhofen, according to a claim made by Goal.

Having scored over 700 times during the course of a lengthy and remarkable career, Ronaldo is regarded as one of the finest players of the modern era, and over the past few years, he had been all the more impressive due to the fact that he has retained such a consistent level of brilliance so deep into his career.

Despite all of this, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will not be moving to the Bayern Munich, according to president Herbert Hainer, who emphatically denied such rumours.

“Of course there are many names linked with us in the press,” he told TZ before adding:

“But Ronaldo is a bit too old for us.”

The 35-year-old, meanwhile, will be seeking to help Juventus cement their place at the top of the Serie A table, where they currently boast of a slender three-point advantage over Inter Milan.