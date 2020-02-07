Former Germany international tells Bayern Munich not to sign Manchester City attacker

Former Germany international Dietmar Hamann has advised Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich against signing Manchester City attacker Leroy Sane.

Sane was a target of Bayern Munich during the last summer transfer window, but the move fell through after the 24-year-old City winger picked up a serious ACL injury during the 2019 FA Community Shield tie against Liverpool.

Milot Rashica MOTM in a 3-2 win against BVB in the DFB-Pokal: 47 Touches

19/26 Passes

2/5 Long Balls

1 Key Pass

8/11 Duels Won

3/3 Tackles

4/5 Dribbles

2 Shots

1 Goal Definitely an interesting and affordable option as a backup. Especially since he he can play RW, LW & up front. pic.twitter.com/Wpsd3k6Fov — Taisto (@TaistoFCB) February 4, 2020

However, it is learnt that the German giants are still interested in signing the attacker after the conclusion of the ongoing season in a transfer that could be worth around €100 million.

However, former Germany midfielder Hamann has opined that Bayern should resist the temptation to sign the Germany international and instead go for Werder Bremen’s Kosovar winger Milot Rashica who could be captured in a comparatively cheaper deal.

“To bring in a player for €100 million and not knowing whether he will work out or not – I can have Kai Havertz [from Bayer Leverkusen] and I know he will do anything to be successful,” Hamann was quoted as saying by the Bild (via Inside Futbol).

“And if you still need a winger, I would look towards Bremen. Rashica would certainly be a cheaper option and he would do well,” the former Liverpool star said.