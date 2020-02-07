Borussia Dortmund’s signing of Erling Braut Haaland in the recently concluded winter transfer window has to be one of the best deals conducted by European clubs in recent times. The former RB Salzburg starlet was targeted by Manchester United as well, before he signed with the Black and Yellow.

After snubbing Manchester United for Dortmund, Haaland made more headlines by scoring 8 goals with 8 shots on target for the German club. He had played only four matches for them so far, but he scored in all four of them.

And now, Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has revealed how he and his team were able to beat Manchester United for the signing of the 19-year-old wonderkid.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Zorc revealed that Haaland was shown a video compilation featuring Dortmund’s infamous ‘Yellow Wall’.

“He seemed to like it!” Zorc said, before adding:

“We had to reach high to sign Erling and it’s no secret that other well-known clubs were working hard to get him.”

“I was like a little boy (when he spoke with Haaland’s agent Mino Raiola on Christmas Eve to confirm the deal).”

“This combination of robustness, quality of finishing, good technique and his speed makes Erling special. In our first conversations, there was already a positive atmosphere and we both felt good. Erling and BVB – it fits 100 per cent,” he explained further.

“[He also has a] tremendous personality and that suits Borussia Dortmund, our stadium and our fans.”

“That is what defines our club and is exactly what Erling was looking for. Such an atmosphere inspires him – he explodes on the pitch,” Zorc added further, before concluding:

“Nevertheless, we will ensure that expectations do not rise immeasurably.”