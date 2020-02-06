Christopher Nkunku: The Bundesliga star that just keeps rising at RB Leipzig

He is only into his first season at RB Leipzig but Christopher Nkunku has already emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most-exciting talents.

Within just four minutes on his Leipzig debut back on the opening weekend of the 2019/20 season, Nkunku opened his account with his first touch of the ball in a 4-0 win at Union Berlin.

While his first goal for the club may have been a simple finish, he has since added three more in quite spectacular fashion – including a lovely effort that salvaged a 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen as he juggled the ball past two opponents before deftly lifting his shot over Lukas Hradecky and into the back of the net.

Bundesliga Rising Stars: RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku

But while he may have scored some memorable efforts, Nkunku is actually more often laying them on for his team-mates.

He is currently Leipzig’s leading assist maker with seven already this term and is just five behind competition leaders Thomas Muller and Jadon Sancho.

On average, the Frenchman is involved in a goal every 101 minutes, making him quite a force to be reckoned with in the attacking third but perhaps the impact he has made in the Bundesliga should not come as such a surprise given the potential he previously showed.

Nkunku has been in red-hot form lately 🔥🧤 Make sure you vote for him as @Bundesliga_EN‘s Rookie of the Month for January ➡️ https://t.co/06YqwpMjp5 🗳️ 🔴⚪ #DieRotenBullen pic.twitter.com/hJ0mucOjTs — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) February 5, 2020

Having come through the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain, Nkunku made his professional debut for the French giants just a month after his 18th birthday and it was not long before he started to feature regularly in the first-team setup.

Despite his relatively tender years, Nkunku is already a three-time Ligue 1 champion and has been accustomed to rubbing shoulders with global stars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Nonetheless, his decision to move to the Red Bull Arena last summer is already proving to be a wise one given how he is already playing a pivotal role in a side challenging to win the Meisterschale this season.

Nkunku’s versatility has seen Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann deploy him in a variety of roles this season while his dead-ball ability has also seen him shared the set-piece responsibilities with Marcel Sabitzer, with him already assisting four goals from corners.

A recent slump in form – where they picked up just one point from a possible six – means Leipzig have been overtaken at the table summit by reigning champions Bayern Munich, although they have a chance to reclaim top spot on Saturday when the two sides meet at the Allianz Arena.

While Bayern should head into that match as slight favourites given their home advantage, Die Roten Bullen have every reason to be optimistic in their prospects of getting a result – especially with the energetic and inventive Nkunku wreaking havoc in the opposition half.